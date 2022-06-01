ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather possible Wednesday, Thursday in North Texas; rain to continue until Sunday

By James Hartley
 3 days ago

Storms in North Texas are expected to stick around until at least Saturday, with a break Thursday afternoon before a new storm system moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth .

Isolated storms throughout the day Wednesday are expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Some storms Wednesday evening could become strong to marginally severe, with the biggest threats being damaging wind gusts, large hail and frequent lightning. Those storms are expected to be confined generally along the area north of Interstate 20.

As the front pushes into the area later Wednesday evening, storm chances will slide south.

National Weather Service predictions show storms moving out of DFW by Thursday afternoon and rainy weather returning on Friday into Saturday. Severe weather is not expected then, but the National Weather Service notes this could change.

Storm chances will end completely by Sunday, with high temperatures moving back into the 90s this weekend and then possibly reaching 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

This May was the fifth warmest on record , according to the National Weather Service, tied with 2012. Average highs for the month were 77.9 degrees.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

Open Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

