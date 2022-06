Gary Briggs' family hasn't had water coming out of their private well for over a decade, after a multi-year drought and overpumping by agriculture and industry. Now, the eight-acre farm in West Goshen, California, which Briggs passed down to his son, Ryan, in the 1970s, is parched and fallow. His son and granddaughter carry in water from sources to drink and shower. They go to town to wash their clothes, Briggs says.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO