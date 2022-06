TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Sen. Jon Ossoff visited farmers in Tifton Thursday to discuss plans to support the agriculture community. “It was a great opportunity to connect with Georgia farmers and growers and understand their needs. And I will take these conversations and the quality time that we’ve spent together back to the senate and continue to be a champion for agriculture in the state of Georgia which feeds not just our state and the country, but the whole world,” he said.

