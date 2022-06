Governor Greg Abbott rejected calls for gun control following the school shooting in Uvalde and said Texas and society as a whole need to do a better job with mental health. In fact, a recent report found that, when it comes to mental health care access across the country, Texas ranks last. Now, access is improving, partly due to the work led by organizations like the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium. Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, the chair of psychiatry at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, is on the executive committee of the consortium and joins us now from Lubbock. Dr. Wakefield, thanks so much for being with us.

