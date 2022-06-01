6-2-22 milwaukee ups ante in bid for republican national convention

Nobody was injured and a Michigan man is in custody after driving the wrong way on Interstate 41 and crashing into a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s squad car. Shortly after 2am Thursday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center began receiving 911 calls from motorirsts reporting a vehicle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 from the Dodge/Fond du Lac County line. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the driver failed to pull over for a deputy who was in the northbound lane of 41 south of Highway 151. Waldschmidt says a sheriff’s sergeant, with lights and sirens activated, attempted to block the wrong way driver near Hickory Street. The wrong way driver slowed but did not stop and struck the front driver’s side of the squad. The driver of the vehicle, a 61 year old Manistee, Michigan man, was taken into custody. Waldschmidt says the driver had difficulty even standing, registered four times the legal limit on a preliminary breath test, and told deputies he thought he was almost home. He was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO