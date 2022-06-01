ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

6-2-22 milwaukee ups ante in bid for republican national convention

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Common Council has unanimously approved an initiative that should move the city closer to winning the right to host the...

www.radioplusinfo.com

radioplusinfo.com

6-4-22 harley-davidson to restart wisconsin, pennsylvania plants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier. The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce. The company plans to restart the plants on Monday.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-3-22 multiple victims in wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb resulted in multiple victims. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities, or if any suspects were in custody. A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.
RACINE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-2-22 fdl county dispatcher survey

The Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center is soliciting public feedback with the help of a new software system. Starting this week, certain callers, depending on the type of assistance they need, will receive a text message survey a few hours after they call the dispatch center. Director of Communications, Bobbie Hicken, says the survey will ask a few questions to provide feedback. Hicken says the feedback is important to know how the dispatchers are doing, and also to be able to share positive feedback with the dispatchers. Not everyone will receive a survey and callers that do not want to participate can simply not respond to the text message.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-4-22 police search for cemetery shooter

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were hit in Thursday’s cemetery shooting. No one else was injured. Police said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The 35-year-old woman was awake and alert after undergoing surgery. Police said multiple firearms were used.
RACINE, WI
6-4-22 kiel school board closes title IX investigation

The Kiel School Board has closed a Title IX investigation involving the usage of another student’s incorrect pronouns. The investigation drew national media attention and led to threats to the school district and city. The decision to close the investigation was made during a closed door meeting Thursday. After the meeting the school board issued a statement regarding their decision. “Consistent with our board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students,” the letter said. The letter also said the Kiel Area School District “prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX,” and would continue to support all students in federally protected classes “consistent with board policy and the law.”
KIEL, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-3-22 hot air balloon crashes into train

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. Police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It’s unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it. Two of the balloon’s three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.
BURLINGTON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-4-22 fdl vehicle chase

Fond du Lac police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a short chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 10:30pm Friday after police responded to the area of Thomas and Boardman Streets for a report of a suspicious incident. While responding to the call, an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Hickory Street near Forest Avenue. The vehicle failed to pull over and reached speeds of approximately 35 MPH traveling through areas in the northwest portions of the City before coming to stop in the middle of the roadway on Lincoln Street at Thomas Street The driver fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and deployed a K9, but the suspect was not located.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-3-22 drunken wrong-way driver on i-41 crashes into sheriff’s squad

Nobody was injured and a Michigan man is in custody after driving the wrong way on Interstate 41 and crashing into a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s squad car. Shortly after 2am Thursday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center began receiving 911 calls from motorirsts reporting a vehicle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 from the Dodge/Fond du Lac County line. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the driver failed to pull over for a deputy who was in the northbound lane of 41 south of Highway 151. Waldschmidt says a sheriff’s sergeant, with lights and sirens activated, attempted to block the wrong way driver near Hickory Street. The wrong way driver slowed but did not stop and struck the front driver’s side of the squad. The driver of the vehicle, a 61 year old Manistee, Michigan man, was taken into custody. Waldschmidt says the driver had difficulty even standing, registered four times the legal limit on a preliminary breath test, and told deputies he thought he was almost home. He was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-4-22 waupun area teen seriously injured in fall from ledge

A Waupun teenager was seriously injured after falling from a cliff in a hiking area in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before midnight Friday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a 17 year old male fell from the Oakfield Ledge near Breakneck and Center Line Roads. Witnesses say the victim walked to the edge of the ledge, and lost his footing, falling approximately 15 feet. Witnesses say the victim had been consuming alcohol prior to the fall. Due to the steep and uneven terrain the city of Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Technical Rescue team was utilized to rescue the patient. The male was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Clinic in Neenah with serious injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

