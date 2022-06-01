ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Is this year's allergy season worse? Here's how you can get some relief

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45N5rc_0fxNrCEX00

If you think spring allergies are worse than last year, you may not be wrong. According to scientists, climate change has lengthened the season, and this can make pollen counts much higher.

I know many patients and family members who suffer from seasonal allergies. Symptoms like itchy red eyes, runny nose, coughing and too much sneezing often flares up in the spring for people with allergies. These symptoms develop when the immune system overreacts to an allergen, typically a harmless substance that’s in the environment.

The main culprit behind spring allergies is pollen. During winter, most pollens are dormant. But once the warmer weather arrives, the trees reemerge from hibernation and start releasing tree pollens.

Unfortunately, with climate change, allergy season is not only starting earlier but lasting longer. A recent study found pollen season can begin between 10 and 40 days sooner. And fall allergy season can last up to 20 days longer.

Furthermore, the warmer temperatures along with higher carbon dioxide emissions can lead to more pollen and bigger blooms overall. Plants can grow bigger and they can produce more pollen overall. And what’s even worse, the pollen that is produced can be more potent, meaning fewer grains of pollen can trigger your allergies.

People should take their allergy medications about two weeks before pollen season kicks off. There are over-the-counter and prescription treatments. If you’re not on medication now, please talk to your doctor first as they can help decide what’s right for you. You may also be referred to an allergist for testing to find out what exactly you are allergic to.

I’d also like to suggest:

  • Keep your windows closed during pollen season and use air conditioning instead.
  • Check pollen counts and avoid being outside when the levels are high. That’s typically in the evening, except for ragweed season, which is in the morning.
  • After being outside, take a shower and wash your hair to remove allergens. And change your clothes.
  • Lastly, vacuum once a week. And clean home air filters often.

If allergies are a real problem, you could look into allergy shots. Each shot contains a tiny amount of the substance that triggers the reaction. And over time, they can reduce or even stop allergy attacks.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Winter Allergies#Allergy Season#Allergy Medication
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy