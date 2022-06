MONROE - Developer Thomas Schinella said he was proud when Panera Bread decided on Monroe as the second location in the country for its new restaurant design concept. The future Monroe location at 205 Monroe Turnpike will be an example of the new Panera Bread next generation bakery, cafe and restaurant. The location will also have two drive thru lanes as the chain is now focusing on drive thrus and pick-up service powered by its app.

MONROE, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO