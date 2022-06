UPDATE: A machete-wielding homeless man shot by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning has died, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s department, the man armed with a machete slashed another individual in an unprovoked attack near a pavilion at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island shortly after 8 a.m. When deputies arrived, the man ignored their commands to drop his weapon and instead aggressively advanced on them, prompting deputies to open fire, officials said.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO