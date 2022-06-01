Presley led a privileged life: Pet Tribute

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today is Pride in the CLE, and it has me reflecting on my first Pride event ever. It was June 2014, right here in Cleveland. I walked in the parade with Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus, alongside my friend-now wife, amid a throng of proud LGBTQ+ folks and an army of allies. Every flag, boa, chant, and chanter flooded me with joy and gratitude -- I was free and safe to be authentically me.

