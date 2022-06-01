ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Presley led a privileged life: Pet Tribute

By Brenda Cain, Yadi Rodriguez - cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published...

Rocky and Zoey visited cities in a stroller: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio cancer patient, support dog recovering after attack

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio cancer patient said she and her emotional support dog are recovering after a neighbor's dogs attacked them in April. Marcia Perry has stage four breast cancer and said she relies on her black labrador, Lucky, for assistance. But right now, Perry is without Lucky, as he recuperates from being bitten more than a hundred times by three pit bulls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Heights Music Hop set for September

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights’ music festival Heights Music Hop will take place this September, offering two evenings of music to the community. The free fest is set for Sept. 9 and 10, and will take over the Cedar-Fairmount, Cedar-Lee and Noble neighborhoods of Cleveland Heights. Presented by FutureHeights, Heights Music Hop will showcase local performers inside businesses and on outdoor stages, according to a press release.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Dog rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Ohio gets adopted

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who was among 17 dogs a humane society rescued from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" has been adopted. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter on April 28 so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Pride’s hard-fought journey from NYC to CLE -- and soon, rural Geauga County: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today is Pride in the CLE, and it has me reflecting on my first Pride event ever. It was June 2014, right here in Cleveland. I walked in the parade with Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus, alongside my friend-now wife, amid a throng of proud LGBTQ+ folks and an army of allies. Every flag, boa, chant, and chanter flooded me with joy and gratitude -- I was free and safe to be authentically me.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

