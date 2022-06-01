ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Crash involving 18-wheeler closed lanes on I-35 upper deck southbound

By Billy Gates
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes are back open on Interstate 35 upper deck following a crash in central Austin, the Austin Fire Department said Wednesday.

AFD tweeted at 3:06 p.m. saying there was an “18-wheeler collision” on the freeway and to “expect significant delays” in the area. Crews had lanes blocked off near the Hancock Center and Airport Boulevard on I-35 for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbyLr_0fxNqgcq00
From the TxDOT camera looking down at I-35 and Concordia in central Austin.

AUSTIN, TX
