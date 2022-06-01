ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Mask mandate is back at Cal Poly after surge in COVID cases. Is SLO County next?

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Cal Poly recently reinstated its campus mask mandate after an uptick in coronavirus cases. Could San Luis Obispo County be next?

According to the county Public Health Department, it would take a particular set of circumstances for officials to require face coverings countywide.

“Previously, the decision to institute a local mask mandate was driven by extreme pressure on our local health care system — threatening hospitals’ capacity to care for patients with any type of illness or injury — caused by COVID-19 cases,” said Tara Kennon, Public Health information spokeswoman.

“If COVID-19 causes that type of extreme pressure on our local health care system again, a mask mandate may be appropriate at that time,” Kennon said.

SLO County’s indoor mask mandate was briefly lifted after the first vaccines rolled out in the summer of 2021 but that reprieve was short-lived. The county reinstated the local mask requirement on Sept. 1 , during an increase in local cases involving the Delta variant.

At that time, there were 67 county residents being treated in hospitals for the novel coronavirus, with 12 in intensive care units, Kennon said.

Now the COVID-19 variant known as BA.2.12.1 Omicron is spreading throughout San Luis Obispo County. Severe COVID-19 symptoms sent 14 SLO County residents to hospitals, but none were being treated in the ICU as of Wednesday, Kennon said.

San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a May 25 news release that the uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations merits further precautions but not panic.

The county updates the dashboard with new COVID-19 estimates every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Where should face masks be worn in SLO County?

Although indoor masking is not required by the state or county Public Health Departments, health officials recommend residents don a mask indoors.

The California Public Health Department strongly recommends residents wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“These case rates tell us it is time to use the tools we have for reducing risk: be careful about gatherings, wear your mask in crowded spaces, stay home and get tested if you are sick,” Borenstein said in the release.

Coronavirus numbers reported at Cal Poly are higher than case numbers reported in the wider San Luis Obispo County.

As of May 16, about 7% of COVID-19 tests were positive , compared to a peak of about 24% in January during the first Omicron surge, according to past Tribune coverage.

These numbers are an undercount because they do not include positive at-home and antigen test results, only positive tests collected at SLO County Public Health clinics.

Between 8.3% to 9.6% of COVID tests taken on Cal Poly’s campus in the past week have returned positive, according to data from the Cal Poly COVID-19 data dashboard.

That’s the highest COVID rate since January when about 14% of COVID-19 tests taken on campus were positive, according to past Tribune coverage.

In response, Cal Poly reinstituted its mask mandate on Monday.

Students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings on campus for all indoor events and activities, although those attending outdoor graduation ceremonies won’t be required to mask up, the San Luis Obispo university said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Education
kprl.com

Water Restrictions in CA 06.02.2022

The metropolitan water district of southern California calls for a 35% reduction in water use. The cuts in water use severe for more than 6 million people living in southern California. More than 97% of the state is now under severe, extreme or exceptional drought, but mayor Steve Martin says...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County judge appointed to a California appellate court

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano, 45, to a state appellate court. After only five years as a judge, Baltodano was awarded the role of associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, according to a governor’s office news release. Newsom appointed Baltodano to the Division 6 branch of the appellate court, which is located in Ventura.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Masking#Health System#Public Health Department#Ba#Icu
KSBW.com

Equipment failure leaves thousands in the dark in Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. — The power is out for an estimated 3,167 PG&E customers in Marina, Castroville and the outskirts of Salinas, according to the utility's outage map. PG&E did not fully restore service by its original estimate of 11:15 a.m. The utility now expects that to happen by 1:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lompoc, CA

Lompoc is a lovely city on the Central Coast of Santa Barbara County, California. The Chumash people were Lompoc’s first inhabitants, settling on California’s central and southern coast. They called the area Lum Poc, meaning “lagoon” or “stagnant waters.”. Today, Lompoc is the “City of...
LOMPOC, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Ventura County and ex-CEO Powers hit with lawsuit over harassment claim

The Ventura County employee who says former County Executive Officer Mike Powers sexually and racially harassed her filed suit against the county and Powers on June 2. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Roe,” claims in the lawsuit that Powers, her immediate supervisor, subjected her to sexual and racial harassment and discrimination from 2019 to 2021; retaliated against her by excluding her from meetings and harming her career; threatened to “destroy” her if she reported him; and defamed her by spreading rumors about her and calling her a liar. Her suit also names the county as a defendant and says it did nothing to protect her from a hostile work environment, and that it violated the California Family Rights Act by giving her work duties while she was on medical leave.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Opioid Overdose Remains a Scourge in Santa Barbara County

On an average morning in 2020, Montecito resident Stephanie Forrester woke up and began preparing for the workday. While she usually never checked in on her son, Justin, 20 years old at the time, she decided to crack open his bedroom door to say goodbye until the evening. Forrester saw...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast residents should be aware of ticks this summer

People hiking and exercising outdoors should be on the lookout for ticks this summer. Ticks can often be found in tall, grassy, and wooded areas. Ticks that burrow in the skin can lead to much more critical outcomes, including Lyme disease. “I had really bad nerve and muscle pain and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
726
Followers
168
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy