Mask mandate is back at Cal Poly after surge in COVID cases. Is SLO County next?

Cal Poly recently reinstated its campus mask mandate after an uptick in coronavirus cases. Could San Luis Obispo County be next?

According to the county Public Health Department, it would take a particular set of circumstances for officials to require face coverings countywide.

“Previously, the decision to institute a local mask mandate was driven by extreme pressure on our local health care system — threatening hospitals’ capacity to care for patients with any type of illness or injury — caused by COVID-19 cases,” said Tara Kennon, Public Health information spokeswoman.

“If COVID-19 causes that type of extreme pressure on our local health care system again, a mask mandate may be appropriate at that time,” Kennon said.

SLO County’s indoor mask mandate was briefly lifted after the first vaccines rolled out in the summer of 2021 but that reprieve was short-lived. The county reinstated the local mask requirement on Sept. 1 , during an increase in local cases involving the Delta variant.

At that time, there were 67 county residents being treated in hospitals for the novel coronavirus, with 12 in intensive care units, Kennon said.

Now the COVID-19 variant known as BA.2.12.1 Omicron is spreading throughout San Luis Obispo County. Severe COVID-19 symptoms sent 14 SLO County residents to hospitals, but none were being treated in the ICU as of Wednesday, Kennon said.

San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a May 25 news release that the uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations merits further precautions but not panic.

The county updates the dashboard with new COVID-19 estimates every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Where should face masks be worn in SLO County?

Although indoor masking is not required by the state or county Public Health Departments, health officials recommend residents don a mask indoors.

The California Public Health Department strongly recommends residents wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“These case rates tell us it is time to use the tools we have for reducing risk: be careful about gatherings, wear your mask in crowded spaces, stay home and get tested if you are sick,” Borenstein said in the release.

Coronavirus numbers reported at Cal Poly are higher than case numbers reported in the wider San Luis Obispo County.

As of May 16, about 7% of COVID-19 tests were positive , compared to a peak of about 24% in January during the first Omicron surge, according to past Tribune coverage.

These numbers are an undercount because they do not include positive at-home and antigen test results, only positive tests collected at SLO County Public Health clinics.

Between 8.3% to 9.6% of COVID tests taken on Cal Poly’s campus in the past week have returned positive, according to data from the Cal Poly COVID-19 data dashboard.

That’s the highest COVID rate since January when about 14% of COVID-19 tests taken on campus were positive, according to past Tribune coverage.

In response, Cal Poly reinstituted its mask mandate on Monday.

Students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings on campus for all indoor events and activities, although those attending outdoor graduation ceremonies won’t be required to mask up, the San Luis Obispo university said.