ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Missouri woman accused of leaving 4 dogs to die in hot car in Florida

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Missouri woman is accused of leaving four dogs locked in a hot car while she...

fox2now.com

Comments / 6

Denise AuBuchon
3d ago

It wasn’t an accident. She went into a restaurant and ordered lunch. She went to check on them after an hour and didn’t leave the windows cracked or the A/C running for them. They need to lock her in the car and let her see what it feels like. Those dogs should be taken from her and she should never be allowed to own a furbaby ever again.

Reply(1)
4
Related
kttn.com

Missouri man admits selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman in 2018

A Missouri man on Thursday admitted selling the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Raymond Blankenship, 27, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. He admitted in his plea agreement that he sold fentanyl capsules to a St. Louis County woman on Sept. 17, 2018. She died later that day of acute fentanyl intoxication.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

States sending the most people to Missouri

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Florida boat captain cut parasailing cable in accident that killed mom: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New details have surfaced about a parasailing accident that left a mother dead and two children injured in the Florida Keys. According to the Miami Herald, Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9 were injured after the parasail they were riding hurtled into the Old Seven Mile Bridge. The family was visiting the Florida Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, MO
City
Florida, MO
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
kscj.com

BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

AUTHORITIES SAY CREWS HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING OMAHA, NEBRASKA WOMAN FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER. OFFICIALS SAID THE BODY OF 20-YEAR-OLD EMMA SUE OLSEN WAS FOUND IN THE MISSOURI RIVER ALONG THE HARRISON COUNTY BORDER THURSDAY MORNING. INVESTIGATING OFFICERS SAY OLSEN WAS ON A BOAT IN THE RIVER...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 2

Three inmates escape Missouri jail, possibly armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates. The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail on a laundry list […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Animal Cruelty#Police#Violent Crime#Ap
KYTV

Missouri transportation leaders say there is not enough parking for truck drivers along interstates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri transportation leaders are trying to get to the root of supply chain issues. A state task force says part of the problem is that there is not enough parking for truckers. The state says there are a handful of spots near Springfield that do not have enough parking options, including I-44. According to the state task force, many public and private parking locations along I-44 run out of parking spaces during overnight and early morning hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Man from Texas sentenced to 3 years in Missouri prison for stealing $230,000 from bank ATMs

A man was sentenced in federal court for stealing more than $230,000 from bank ATMs in Kansas City, Mo., and Allen Park, Michigan. Deandre J. Gilliam, 20, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to three years and one month in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Gilliam to pay $218,835 in restitution to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
newyorkbeacon.com

Pregnant Black Woman Shot Five Times by Missouri Police

Kansas City police shot and injured a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop. The woman and the man with her were suspected of carjacking, per The Kansas City Star. Witnesses caught the incident on video and claim the woman was shot five times as she tried to run away.
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri and Illinois among states with the most untapped wind energy

Wind power is generated when kinetic energy from turbine propellers is converted to mechanical energy. Even though wind isn’t always present, turbines can still actively generate energy 90% of the time. Turbines typically need to be located at higher elevations, where winds tend to be steadier and stronger, but there are alternate ways to utilize wind energy alongside other renewable sources, as has been shown with projects in Oregon and Nevada. Turbines can also be placed on offshore floating platforms, as planned in California.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46,...
JOURDANTON, TX
KMOV

Woman killed after ATV towing moped is hit in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - An Edwardsville woman was killed when the ATV towing the moped she was on was rear-ended in St. Clair County Friday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. A 2002 green Cools ATV was towing a disabled moped without working taillights and was going westbound on Collinsville Road near Arlington Avenue when a 2004 red Dodge Ram rear-ended the ATV.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
45K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy