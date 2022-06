SP22131791 05/31/2022 16:32 Officer #44704 KATSIKIS, KELLY. E-CRASH: Unit #1, a westbound Honda Civic crossed over the center line and struck Unit #2, an eastbound Toyota Tundra head on. The highway was shut down for approximately 30 minutes before one lane was opened up to allow traffic to get through. Both drivers were evaluated by medics and refused medical attention but complained of pain. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Rowley’s Towing due to damage. Driver of Unit #1 was issued a citation for fail to drive within lane. Assisted by Toledo Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Personnel and ODOT.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO