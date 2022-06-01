ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson man arrested for dealing meth

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine has been arrested in a joint operation between Indiana State Police and the Madison County Drug Task Force.

Demond James White, 49, is charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, along with a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

According to state police, troopers arrested White on Wednesday when they pulled him over on a felony warrant arrest. Police said White was taken into custody near Scatterfield Road and 9th Street in Anderson. He complied with troopers and was taken in without incident.

White is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

