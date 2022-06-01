ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis’ first toasted ravioli restaurant opens at City Foundry STL

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis staple for decades. A new restaurant inspired by the beloved appetizer is now open in the Midtown neighborhood.

STL Toasted opened for business Wednesday at the City Foundry STL food hall. Toasted ravioli lovers can now get their fix with the appetizer in many flavors and forms.

Customers can order toasted ravioli in five different styles, including Italian beef, loaded potato, buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke and three cheese. There are also a few dessert ravioli options available, including apple pie and lemon blackberry gooey butter cake.

Local husband and wife, Matthew Fuller and Brittany Abernathy, own and operate the restaurant. Their goal is to offer creative recipes based on the St. Louis classic.

“We knew we wanted to open our first restaurant in a place that felt just as fun and collaborative as our food,” says Fuller. “With each kitchen offering such unique concepts, our vision of highlighting an iconic St. Louis food with a modern twist seemed to be a natural fit at The Food Hall. We chose to open our concept at City Foundry STL because we believe it represents everything that we love about St. Louis.”

The new kitchen will sell toasted ravioli bites in sets of four with the ability to mix and match flavors. All menu options will be made with imported flour from Italy and stuffed to the brim with various ingredients. Flavors will also be found within the dough itself, while many items on the menu have ingredients or sauces worked into them.

Fuller, a St. Louis native, had visions for a toasted-ravioli-themed restaurant back in 2014. He began hosting pop-ups around St. Louis under the STL Toasted name as recently as 2020. STL Toasted and City Foundry STL reached an agreement in December 2021 to open a kitchen at the facility.

“As the 17th kitchen within the food hall, we are honored to have the city’s first restaurant dedicated to the bite-sized eats that St. Louisans know and love,” says Susie Bonwich, associate asset manager for New + Found . “We saw how St. Louis reacted to the news of their coming to City Foundry STL last year and it’s exciting to officially welcome everyone seven days a week to experience something new with us.”

STL Toasted will be open at City Foundry STL on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays-Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information on STL Toasted and City Foundry STL, click here . The restaurant has also launched an Instagram page .

