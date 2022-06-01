ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Man sentenced for being felon in possession of firearm in Hattiesburg

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Wednesday, Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and five years for possessing a stolen firearm.

On August 12, 2019, Hattiesburg police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Lyncoya Ratcliff. They said he had a headlight that was not functioning properly.

Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender in Jones County

During the traffic stop, police discovered Ratcliff did not have a driver’s license. The officer also overheard Ratcliff and the passenger discussing drugs being inside the vehicle.

The officer had Ratcliff step out of the vehicle and saw the drugs in plain view. Ratcliff admitted the drugs belonged to him.

Police said they also found two loaded handguns in the vehicle. One of the guns had been reported stolen from a vehicle several months prior.

Investigators said a background check on Ratcliff showed he was a previously convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of any firearm.

Ratcliff’s trial was held on May 17, and he was found guilty for both charges.

