Colts evaluating youth movements at receiver, tight end

By Dave Griffiths
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts wide receivers are young, none older in fact than 25.

“Just trying to show those guys that, I’m only going into year three, so like I’m still young, but just trying to be the elder of the group, you know what I’m saying,” explains Michael Pittman Jr, the only Colts receiver to top 400 yards a year ago.

So coaches will be asking for more out of them than they’ve contributed before.

“For me, just continuing to build on special teams and being a wideout as well,” says Ashton Dulin. “That’s a facet of the game: Being well rounded in all I do and try to help the team.”

You can say the same for tight ends: that past production and leadership are not in ample supply.

“Being the leader in the room, going first in every drill, setting the example, showing all the new guys the way to go,” says Mo Alie-Cox. “It’s me going into year six, and the next one is Kylen (Granson) going into year two.”

The question for Colts’ decision makers becomes, is this group enough, or will adding a veteran pass catcher be necessary? It’s a discussion that has gone back and forth between the front office and coaching staff throughout the offseason.

“That’s what Chris (Ballard) and I were talking about today, this morning in fact,” admits head coach Frank Reich. “We’ll see how these guys do through all of these (offseason workouts), and then do we need to add somebody? Do we need to talk about T.Y. (Hilton) if he’s still out there?”

Hilton is still available for now, but a potential 11th season with the Horseshoes is on hold while the current group in the building gets its chance to prove its worth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

