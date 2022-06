MADISON, Wis. — An independent secondary school in Madison says it has placed a staff member on leave after they brought an unloaded gun into the building earlier this week. In a letter to parents and guardians, the Milestone Democratic School said a member of its staff brought a fully-licensed, concealed carry-permitted handgun into the school on Wednesday, June 1. The gun was not loaded and no one was threatened, the school said, calling it a “careless mistake.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO