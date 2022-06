There can be no doubt that the climate crisis is here, right now. In parts of northwest India and Pakistan, temperatures recently reached a record-breaking 51C during heatwaves made 100 times more likely by the climate crisis. As a result, hospital admissions for heat-related incidents have increased by a staggering 20 per cent.In parts of Bangladesh, human-induced climate change is driving floods that have led to major food shortages. Many communities have been completely submerged, leaving many dead and more than two million stranded. The United Nations says that more than 1.5 million children in the country are at increased...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 37 MINUTES AGO