Right fielder Jhonkensy Noel homered for the third time in as many games, but it wasn’t enough as the Captains fell to West Michigan, 2-1, on June 4 at Classic Park. Noel entered the game in second in the Midwest League in home runs and now has 13 for the season to go with 31 RBI. He finished with two of Lake County’s five hits. Michael Amditis also had two hits, including a double.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO