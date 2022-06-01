ALEA reports 4 traffic fatalities, 3 drownings over Memorial Day weekend
By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
3 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during this past Memorial Day weekend travel period, which lasted from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday. ALEA says three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas,...
State troopers in Alabama investigated four traffic fatalities and three drownings over Memorial Day weekend, the state agency said Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the statistics in a news release. Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.
According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.
The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.
ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.
“Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.
No further information is available at this time.
