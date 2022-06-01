ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

ALEA reports 4 traffic fatalities, 3 drownings over Memorial Day weekend

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during this past Memorial Day weekend travel period, which lasted from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday. ALEA says three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas,...

WSFA

Pedestrian deaths becoming more common on Alabama roadways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some troubling statistics on accidents involving pedestrians not just across the state, but closer to home here as well. There doesn’t seem to be a clear reason why there’s an upward trend. What is clear is that it’s happening too frequently. Here’s what...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Troopers say Memorial Day weekend deadly one as 4 people died in traffic accidents, 3 drowned

State troopers in Alabama investigated four traffic fatalities and three drownings over Memorial Day weekend, the state agency said Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the statistics in a news release. Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Samson in March 2009 worst mass murder ever in Alabama

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—There’s hardly a day that goes by when we don’t hear about another “mass shooting”. One community here in the wiregrass knows all too well what shooting victims’ families are going through. Tonight, we take you back to March 10th, 2009 when...
SAMSON, AL
CBS 42

One person trapped inside car after accident in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle. According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m. When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigate Thursday Shooting

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at about 4:45 p.m., MPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot. At the hospital police made contact with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was determined that the offense occurred in the 2200 block...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Witness, robbery suspect exchange gunfire in chase

The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene. The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Trenecia Harmon, 38, of Montgomery, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Memorial Day. The driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

