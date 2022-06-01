ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Rural Infrastructure Summit to be held in Cleveland

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons will host the state’s inaugural Rural Infrastructure Summit in Cleveland.

The summit will kick off at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 and wrap up Friday, June 3. The event is being held at the Lyric Hotel in Cleveland. The goal of the summit is to bring together infrastructure leadership to share information, knowledge and resources that will help enhance Mississippi’s rural infrastructure network.

MDOT offers 2022 Hurricane Evacuation Guide

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintains more than 29,000 lane miles and nearly 6,000 bridges. MDOT’s top priority is safety with a commitment to connect communities and move individuals and commerce effectively and efficiently to their destinations.

“This summit will bring together our boards of supervisors, mayors, city officials, superintendents of education, county administrators, first responders and engineers with our federal and state officials. I am grateful to each of our speakers and presenters for taking time to share a wealth of information, knowledge and resources with all participants,” said Simmons.

