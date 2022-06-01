Calemine Uncle Sam Picture.png

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James R Jones (Jimmy) of Bridgeport, WV, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at home on Friday, June 3,2022. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on August 4,1944. He is survived by his wife, Helene (Helen) Jones; his children, Cheryl Morgan...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A hot start from the Logan Wildcats prevented the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears from sweeping the football, basketball and baseball state titles as Logan scored five runs in the first inning and held off a rally to claim the 11-6 victory and second consecutive Class AA crown.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10 Weeks to the 10K program continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 123 Sixth St., in Clarksburg. Jesse Skiles, Athletic Director at Glenville State University, will be the speaker for Week 9. Skiles will speak on ‘Lifetime Fitness’ and maintaining...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This past week, after West Virginia’s football program collared its top recruiting project in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III of Laurel Highlands High in Pennsylvania, 247Sports’ Chris Anderson put together a list of the top 25-ranked football recruits West Virginia has plucked off the board during the internet era.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Maud Louise Sterling, 83, of Lumberport, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Junior Stout and Jaunita Bennett Stout. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Sterling; son, Rodney Sterling; brother, Danny Stout;...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A sizable crowd enjoyed pleasant weather, tasty food and pure entertainment Saturday during Associated Businesses of Bridgeport’s annual Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival. With Main Street closed to vehicular traffic, families with strollers and wagons carrying children took center stage as they...
— Jennifer Mason of Alma, Tyler County, who has donated $200,000 to the Hearts of Gold service dog training program at West Virginia University. The program helps save lives of military veterans still battling the lingering physical and mental effects of their service. — Our area’s dedicated educators, for shepherding...
KINGWOOD — Armeda (Caputo) Wilson, 93, of Kingwood passed away on June 1, 2022 with loving family by her side. She was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Monessen, Pa., the ninth child of twelve to the late Rose Munhin (Rosa Mancino) and Joseph (Giuseppe) Caputo. Armeda was a...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Mark Aaron Bell II, 41, Bristol, and Heather Marie Cochran, 43, Bristol. — Ryan Murphy Patterson, 31, Morgantown, and Emma Lee Turner, 30, Bristol. — Nathaniel Thomas...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Henry Newby is trying to make a difference, and for ten local boys, that is exactly what he is doing. Henry, owner of Compelled 2 Dance in Keyser, started the nonprofit Compelled 2 Change in 2018. Through that, the group he calls “Lil Homies” began.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County’s Frankfort High School has been ranked in the top 10 high schools academically in West Virginia by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings are based on six criteria, according to the U.S. News website:. - College readiness, or the proportion...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County theater camp is returning for its ninth year. This year, the camp will be held at Bridgeport High School from June 13-17 and will be free of charge to all children in Harrison County who are incoming students in grades 3-12.
BRUCETON MILLS — State Police said that on Aug. 18, 2019, Ryan Adam Hess, three other men and a member of the War Dog’s Motorcycle Club known as “Fathead” went to a home in Bruceton Mills to steal a motorcycle. Police said the five men threatened...
Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival, 5-8 p.m., downtown Bridgeport, held by Associated Businesses of Bridgeport. Up to 10 food trucks; car show; hot dog eating contest with local officials; music from 80’s Enough; dancers from Studio 9 Dance Academy. Children’s area, bounce house, costumed characters. Cruisin’ 4...
There will be a Food Handler’s Class at 7 p.m. on June 6 conducted at the Aurora Fire Hall at Brookside. This class is open to the public. Join family and friends on from 2-4 p.m. June 5th to celebrate Bill and Dianna Bachtel’s 50th Wedding Anniversary at the Farmer’s Wildlife Park. No gifts, but cards are appreciated!
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses across West Virginia are preparing for summer by trying to find seasonal help. In a typical summer, businesses that need seasonal employees rely on a young workforce of students to fill in the gaps. “A lot of times, the college students and the...
