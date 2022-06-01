ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Tampa woman wins $5M from Florida Lottery scratch-off

By ABC Action News Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B62Mf_0fxNoKu200

A Tampa woman is celebrating a huge win thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to a release, 27-year-old Kaylin Guerrero claimed the top prize of $5 million from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. The lottery said Guerrero purchased her winning ticket from A Plus H, located at 8402 Gunn Highway in Tampa.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Gold Rush Limited features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Congrats to Kaylin!

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#The Lottery#Congrats#Gold Rush Limited
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s 10 Most Famous High School Grads

Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy