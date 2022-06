JUST BEFORE 2 PM ON WEDNESDAY, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED A REPORT OF SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED BEHIND THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A MALE, LATER IDENTIFIED AS JOSHUA KILLIAN, WHO ADVISED HE HAD SHOT SOMEONE. THE MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT, IDENTIFIED AS BUDDY WATSON, WAS LOCATED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT. KILLIAN IS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES WITH THE INVESTIGATION AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO