Rosita Rita (Mengual) Serrano

Peter Anthony Oshana Sr., 83, of New Britain, loving husband of Geraldine Medvec Oshana, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Peter was born Dec. 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL; the beloved son of the late Isaac Oshana & Irene Zink Oshana. Peter was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for, "I have to tell you something..." before all of his amazing stories and corny 'dad' jokes. Peter had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. His passions start with his family. Along with Geraldine, his bride of 60 years, Peter is survived by his: son, Peter A. Oshana Jr., who shared his love of hockey, daughter-in-law Christy, granddaughter, Halle Hinton, and great-granddaughter Hannah Smith all of St. Petersburg, FL.; son, Jeffery Oshana whom he shared his love of fishing & daughter-in-law Jill St. Germaine of Wallingford. Peter also leaves behind his: niece, Jennifer (Tim Jobin) or as Peter would refer to simply as "Princess;" adored great-nieces, Maddy, Hailey, and Lilley, whom Peter loved with all his heart and shared his favorite song with them every time they were together, "Nobody loves me, everybody hates me, think I'll eat some worms...;" nephew, John who he loved to take to Whalers games; sister-in-law Jacqueline Medvec & brother-in-law John (Chris) Medvec, who Peter had many great stories to share of the wonderful times spent together; brother, Michael Oshana of New Hampshire; and a host of extended family who will cherish Peter's memory. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a beloved member of the New Britain Community, where he served on the New Britain Common Counsel as an Alderman, and even had a run at becoming Mayor. He was on the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Board of Directors for New Britain EMS, as well as an active member of The Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. Peter's favorite foods were jelly doughnuts, Cappy dogs, and fried clam bellies. He loved The Hartford Whalers, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox, and let us just say, "Roll Tide" (Your guess is as good as ours on that one).

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO