Plainville, CT

Rosita Rita (Mengual) Serrano

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosita Rita (Mengual) Serrano, 85, longtime resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Peter G. Serrano, who predeceased her in 2011. Together they shared 53 devoted years of love, laughter, and friendship....

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Marie Regina Tardiff

Marie Regina Tardiff, 99, of Plainville, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lucien Tardiff with whom she shared 65 years. Regina was born on...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Zbigniew 'Ziggy' Sanko

Zbigniew "Ziggy" Sanko, 84, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at HOCC in New Britain. Zbigniew was born in Sokółka, Poland to the late Alexander and Maria (Lagoda) Sanko, coming to the United States in 1980. Ziggy worked at Center Grinding for many years in West Hartford. He became a licensed insurance agent and worked at Advanced American Financial, retiring after 20 years. Ziggy was a proud member of the Polish Falcon Nest 88 in New Britain since 1982. He enjoyed hunting and was a longtime member and Past President of the Los Hunting Club in New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Peter Anthony Oshana Sr.

Peter Anthony Oshana Sr., 83, of New Britain, loving husband of Geraldine Medvec Oshana, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Peter was born Dec. 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL; the beloved son of the late Isaac Oshana & Irene Zink Oshana. Peter was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for, "I have to tell you something..." before all of his amazing stories and corny 'dad' jokes. Peter had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. His passions start with his family. Along with Geraldine, his bride of 60 years, Peter is survived by his: son, Peter A. Oshana Jr., who shared his love of hockey, daughter-in-law Christy, granddaughter, Halle Hinton, and great-granddaughter Hannah Smith all of St. Petersburg, FL.; son, Jeffery Oshana whom he shared his love of fishing & daughter-in-law Jill St. Germaine of Wallingford. Peter also leaves behind his: niece, Jennifer (Tim Jobin) or as Peter would refer to simply as "Princess;" adored great-nieces, Maddy, Hailey, and Lilley, whom Peter loved with all his heart and shared his favorite song with them every time they were together, "Nobody loves me, everybody hates me, think I'll eat some worms...;" nephew, John who he loved to take to Whalers games; sister-in-law Jacqueline Medvec & brother-in-law John (Chris) Medvec, who Peter had many great stories to share of the wonderful times spent together; brother, Michael Oshana of New Hampshire; and a host of extended family who will cherish Peter's memory. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a beloved member of the New Britain Community, where he served on the New Britain Common Counsel as an Alderman, and even had a run at becoming Mayor. He was on the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Board of Directors for New Britain EMS, as well as an active member of The Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. Peter's favorite foods were jelly doughnuts, Cappy dogs, and fried clam bellies. He loved The Hartford Whalers, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox, and let us just say, "Roll Tide" (Your guess is as good as ours on that one).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Salvatore Nicholas Zoccoli

Salvatore Nicholas Zoccoli, 84, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in a small town in the hills of Santa Caterina, prov of CZ, Italy on Jan. 1, 1938, he was best known as “Nick” to family, friends, and associates. Survivors include his devoted...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

16th annual Cruising Newington set for next week

Connecticut Street Legends hosts lots of car shows for charity, so we went to the source to find out what makes Cruising Newington particularly special. Club President Tom Salwocki is looking forward to the 16th annual Cruising Newington, set to take place next Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Market Square, in conjunction with the Newington Chamber of Commerce.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Marcus C. Gibson, 31, 112 Wynola Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Ismael Jesus Martinez, 23, 1306 East St. Apt. 101B, New Britain, disorderly conduct. Julio Cesar Cedeno, 39, 51 Wilcox St. Apt. 3, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, failure to obey stop sign, reckless driving, interfere w/ officere/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense, ill opn mv under suspension.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Noah Belkaid, 30, of 100 Bristol St., was charged May 14 with sixth degree larceny. Martin Boo, 62, of 10 Aircraft Road, was charged May 16 with disorderly conduct and two counts of second degree threatening. Leonor Torres, 39, of 253 Grove St., Waterbury, was charged May 16 with second...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Kazimierz Bucior, 64, of 22 Maria Road, was charged May 16 with violation of a protective order. Justin Womack, 31, of 62 Prospect Ave., was charged May 18 with second degree breach of peace.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington High School's valedictorian heading to UConn

NEWINGTON – The Class of 2022’s top student enjoys a good challenge. Newington High School Valedictorian Bryce Turner didn’t necessarily expect or strive to be the highest grade-earner among fellow members of the senior class. He considers himself lucky to have been interested in every class he...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Public Library will begin offering a series of comedy workshops

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Library will begin offering a series of comedy workshops, which will culminate in a performance from participants thanks to the support of several grants. Southington Public Library, located at 255 Main St., is partnering with Sea Tea Improv to present the series of interactive comedy...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Olyvia Lynch, 15. According to police, she has been missing since Wednesday. Lynch has been described as white, standing 5 foot, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Mixed use building at former Big Steve's Grill location has been completed

PLAINVILLE – The mixed use building at the former Big Steve’s Grill location on Whiting Street has been completed, says Economic Development Coordinator Cal Hauburger. The 2,694 square foot building began construction last year after the property owner decided to sell the land to a developer. Big Steve’s Grill, a popular town eatery which had been in business for 12 years, was able to find a new location on 164 Woodford Ave., which opened on June 1 last year.
PLAINVILLE, CT

