NLPD officers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run
New London — Members of the New London Police Department ran through downtown Wednesday as they participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run.
The shoreline branch of the run started in Chester and continued through Stonington. The 36th annual event started Wednesday and runs through Friday around the state, with more than 1,500 participants.
The Torch Run aims to promote awareness of Special Olympics, support the organization's year-round sports and health programs and inspire inclusion for people of all abilities in communities statewide.
Editor's Note: Identification of City Pier has been corrected in a photo caption.
