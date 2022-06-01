NLPD officers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

Officer Vibaldy Luna carries the torch as members of the New London Police Department run onto City Pier on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run. Luna was sworn in as an officer earlier Wednesday morning and will start training on Thursday at the Connecticut Police Academy before becoming a certified officer. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Members of the New London Police Department ran through downtown Wednesday as they participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

The shoreline branch of the run started in Chester and continued through Stonington. The 36th annual event started Wednesday and runs through Friday around the state, with more than 1,500 participants.

The Torch Run aims to promote awareness of Special Olympics, support the organization's year-round sports and health programs and inspire inclusion for people of all abilities in communities statewide.

Editor's Note: Identification of City Pier has been corrected in a photo caption.