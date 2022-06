The Mississippi Delta Small Business Development Center in Greenville is officially open to assist aspiring business owners throughout the region. The new center is among more than 20 sites and centers of the Mississippi Small Business Development Center, headquartered at the University of Mississippi. Housed within CompuRecycling Center Inc., the Mississippi Delta SBDC is a collaboration of the two entities that both serve the small business owners and entrepreneurs of Mississippi.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO