ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Gap’s Shop It Like It’s Hot Sale Has Cheap Deals on Shorts, Sandals, Jeans & More Starting at Just $3

By Kristine Fellizar
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinny Jeans#Shorts#Sandals#Wardrobe Essentials#Asap
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

E! News

182K+
Followers
46K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy