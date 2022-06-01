ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

GPD reminds motorists about Florida law on excessive stereo noise

By Jacob Sedesse
wuft.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gainesville Police Department recently informed drivers about the enactment of a Florida Law which prohibits loud sound-making devices from vehicles....

www.wuft.org

Comments / 13

Karen Bonfiglio
3d ago

And what about the pick up trucks that blast your ears with their exhaust? And how about tires sticking out that toss stones up breaking your windshield??? This is an unnecessary expense for the insurance companies.

Reply
4
Wendy Case
3d ago

Should also include residential neighborhoods. Guess they are deaf! Or think everyone enjoys their music. No regards to anyone other than themselves. Great job Parent or Parents! The society we live in today.

Reply
2
Related
WCJB

Student arrested after taking a gun and knives to school

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County teenager was arrested Friday after deputies found weapons in his vehicle. An anonymous tip lead deputies to search multiple vehicles at Trenton High School on the last day of school. Deputies found a rifle, along with ammunition and multiple knives. Officials said there...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Downtown Starke collision injures 3

A tractor-trailer hit an overturned truck in downtown Starke on Friday morning injuring three people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a truck southbound on US 301 in the right lane south of State Road 100 at 5:25 a.m. when he drove off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder when a sedan veered into his lane before driving back onto the road and overturning into both traffic lanes.
STARKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Gainesville, FL
Cars
WCJB

Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man who they say went on a crime. 56-year-old Larry Dupree is accused of committing multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office said Dupree stole about $200 out of the cash register at the Dollar General. Then after...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police search for suspect in Southwest Archer Road armed robbery

Gainesville police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery near Target on Southwest Archer Road early Thursday morning . The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the Fast Track convenience store next to the Exxon gas station at 3960 SW Archer Road. The suspect, armed with a pistol, did not fire any shots but demanded cash from the store clerk, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said. After taking the money, he left the store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Unidentified suspect breaks into Ocala home, steals multiple firearms

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in Ocala and stole multiple firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, May 24 at around 9 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below) forcibly entered a home on Locust Course Radial. He was observed on surveillance footage stealing three firearms and a piggy bank.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Sweetwater Wetlands Park

When you are driving down Southwest Williston Road in Gainesville, it’s easy to pass by Sweetwater Wetlands Park without even realizing you have done so. The entrance isn’t flashy and is very low-key. There are no big signs proclaiming that the park is there, and if you blink,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of breaking into residence, battering occupants

A 33-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a local residence and battering the home’s occupants. On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., several Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence on Pecan Run Pass in Ocala in reference to an unknown person breaking into the home. An MCSO lieutenant was first to arrive on scene and observed a woman, later identified as Lateshia Janay Terrell.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

The Point, June 3, 2022: Florida governor signs state budget after vetoing spending on local projects

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville residents and city officials gather to strategize how to tackle affordable housing issues in the city. “‘Gainesville, we have a problem. And it’s the lack of affordable housing,’ said Corey Harris, the city’s new senior housing strategist. Those housing problems that Harris mentioned are a growing difficulty within Gainesville that has directly impacted some of the city’s long-time residents. Before a crowd of about 70 people, Harris presented numerous graphics that showcased troubling statistics of the disparity between renters and their median income.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy