The Hamptons housing market is showing signs of stabilizing for the first time since the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean homes will become more affordable anytime soon. While inventory remains near historic lows, constraining sales, the area’s new supply rose, according to a report compiled by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Supply rose 13 percent from quarter to quarter to hit 5.1 months, though it’s still down annually by 25 percent.

NORTH FORK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO