ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Fair shares lineup for first wave of Free Stage concerts

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can fish in any of the state's waters without a license or...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming This August

You will have the chance to view and ride in spectacular hot air balloons at the upcoming Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming up on August 20th and August 21st. While there, you will be able to check out incredible hot air balloons. There will even be opportunities to ride in one that weekend as well. If that's not enticing enough, there will be much more going on there. According to the Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festival's website:
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Benton Harbor holds town hall on lead crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Community Water Council held a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss ongoing lead contamination. The citizens of Benton Harbor have already filed a class-action lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming inaction on the state’s part to protect people from lead exposure.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
fortwaynesnbc.com

Animal advocates march for beagles at Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Animal advocates including Fort Wayne Humane and the Indiana Humane societies marched for beagles outside the Indiana Statehouse Thursday morning. The group marched in honor of 80 beagles housed at the Inotiv laboratory in Lafayette, Indiana that was subjected to toxicity testing....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Eric Doden kicks off campaign to be Indiana’s next governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden officially kicked off his campaign to become Indiana’s next governor Thursday. Doden, a Republican, held his kick-off event at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc....
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Lake Michigan#Concerts#Indiana State Fair#U S Coast Guard
Building Indiana Business

Very Cool Things are Happening in Indiana Recycling

There are quite a few awesome things happening in Indiana recycling these days, and it’s really not what you’d expect. The recent activity has been highly innovative and surprising – far from things like crushing pop cans or separating your bottles. Companies in Indiana have been using advanced technology to make important, and in some cases critical, products from literal discarded or useless trash.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb uncooped as she enjoys her First Flock

At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

‘Get the Lead Out’ Caucus travels through lead-affected Michigan towns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A statewide congressional tour across several Michigan communities is highlighting the importance of clean drinking water. On Thursday, the tour travelled through Benton Harbor. Benton Harbor has been replacing all their lead service lines in the city, and are slated to finish the project in Spring 2023.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Penn takes regional title; Glenn falls to #1 3A team in Indiana

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen followed up an 11-0 drubbing of South Bend Adams with a 5-4 victory over Lake Central Saturday to win the regional title and advance to semi-state. Penn will take on Zionsville next Saturday in La Porte at 3PM with a trip to the state title game on the line.
LA PORTE, IN
WLWT 5

Pick your own strawberries at this southeastern Indiana farm

SAINT LEON, Ind. — There's nothing better in the summertime than the sweet taste of fresh, local strawberries. There's a farm in southeastern Indiana that allows you to pick your own strawberries. Lobenstein Farm is located in Saint Leon, Indiana. Farmers raise produce, livestock and many crops at Lobenstein...
SAINT LEON, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Enhanced SNAP benefits for Indiana residents come to end

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries. For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet. Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, explained the...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Souder cancer update: chemo, surgery ruled out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The pancreatic cancer afflicting former Indiana Congressman Mark Souder cannot be treated with either surgery or chemotherapy. Souder made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, writing he was not “mentally prepared to hear” the news. “When I began this process, it...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife expert, Mike Wathen, shares cute critter clips

GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County. He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy