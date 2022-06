In 1980, Seawater Spa opened in what was then the little-known surf town of Montauk, New York. It was technically part of Gurney's Montauk, though the resort as we now know it didn't exist. It was just a small timeshare property in the '80s. And Montauk was a far cry from the idyllic, see-and-be-seen beach town now synonymous with oversized bottles of rosé served at the "end of the world." In the '80s, spa patrons soaked in the seawater baths, filled with Atlantic Ocean water pumped in by the well system. Spa-goers even took shots of seawater while visiting the baths (how's that for a holistic and hilariously retro spa experience?).

