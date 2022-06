BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced her office secured several guilty pleas and convictions in recent criminal cases Friday. Mosby held a news conference to promote the positive outcomes for prosecutors. Her office did not give FOX45 advance notice of the news conference. Now that she is running for a third term, Mosby is holding more events for select media to promote accomplishments in batches instead of just announcing the outcomes as they happen like other state's attorneys.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO