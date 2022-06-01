Report ranks Hartford area as one of the busiest real estate markets

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The real estate market is hotter than ever as a new report ranks the Hartford area as one of the busiest in the country.

So, what’s driving people to live in Connecticut and what do you need to know if you’re looking to buy or sell.

The housing market keeps getting hotter, especially in the Hartford area. More people are leaving other states to come to Connecticut and scoop up the homes, which are now considered to be more affordable.

“When it’s hot like this, you have to strike when the iron is hot,” said Adam Clemens, realtor at Century 21 Clemens Group.

High demand continues in the Connecticut real estate market, with homes selling remarkably fast. Realtors told News 8 that for sale signs won’t be seen for very long with inventory so low.

“Yeah, there are not a lot of places for sellers to go. If they are downsizing within the state, where do you go,” Clemens said.

The hot market in Hartford is getting national attention. It took the 15 th ranking on realtor.com’s April Hottest Housing Markets, jumping up significantly on their list from last year.

Affordability is a big factor. The Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford median listing price is $75,000 less than the national median home price of $425,0000.

As West Hartford’s Mayor Shari Cantor explains, there’s a lot that makes this area desirable to live in.

“Young families excited to make West Hartford their home, for the schools, the vibrancy we have in town. The many things we have to do,” Cantor said.

“What’s attracting people to get into the area [are] school systems, a driver, and of course, amenities. We have shorelines, mountains, lakes, you name it,” Clemens said.

Prices will fluctuate. Clemens says the price of homes in East Hartford typically is less, but the demand is higher. Cash buyers still have a leg up in the bidding wars, and for first-time buyers, Clemens says patience is the name of the game.

The higher mortgage rates also have done little to curb demand. Although, a 30-year fixed rate is over 5 percent, historically, that’s still low.

Other New England states in realtor.com’s top 20 list included Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.