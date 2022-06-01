ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Wednesday: Anthony Bourne

By Monika Zachara
 3 days ago

“You need to want to change in order to change.”

It wasn’t always easy for Anthony Bourne, a junior at Malcolm High School.

“So much stuff was adding up and it was just the mental strain of everything. And just physically, just tiring holding back all the feelings and stuff you know. It just gets very tiring after a while, it’s like an endless fight,” says Bourne.

An endless fight many young people face with mental health.

He admits, “The road that I was going on was on the part of self harm.”

For Anthony, suffering with depression stemmed from his home life.

Making it hard for him to be a “normal” kid.

“I didn’t know I had a dad til I was like 14. Sadly at the time, CPS couldn’t interfere. Me and my siblings, we stuck together because we knew that was the only way that we would survive the hell that was going on,” says Bourne.

Unfortunately, it took all this pain to hear from his dad…When it was time to fight for custody of his kids.

Bourne says, “My dad went like 8,000 miles for me and my mom couldn’t even go down the street to the court hearing. Once I figured out I had a dad, that’s when everything changed. That’s when I saw there was still hope for us.”

Suffering from depression at a young age, Anthony came to Malcolm High School where he altered his viewpoints.

“I would go down to the office like everyday and talk to the native advisor or the counselor. If I didn’t open up, then I wouldn’t get the help I need ,and I would never change,” says Bourne.

Now, being able to talk about his struggles, Anthony has a better relationship with his friends and family.

Bourne proudly says, “It’s me, and my dad, and my brother. We’re just like a Wolfpack basically. We’re together, thick and thin, through everything. So many more opportunities opened up to me. Socially and mentally, I’m able to have so many friends now, and I’m able to keep track of time. And I’m just doing better in my daily life activities.”

Even though things with his mother aren’t repaired,

He learned a valuable lesson in his healing…

“‘If you could say something to your mom, what would it be?’ The one thing I would say is that, I forgive her even knowing that she suffered from all the drug addiction and stuff. You can’t change the past but you can change the future,” says Bourne.

And for Anthony, He’s got a bright future ahead of him…

He says, “My plans for graduating would be a degree in law probably because I’d like to help other people that are suffering just as much as I was.”

