Butterfly Garden makes return visit to Topeka Zoo this summer

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Zoo has announced that it will once again be opening its Butterfly Garden on Wednesday.

After having been closed for almost four years, the Butterfly Garden will be making a comeback starting next week. Guests will be able to walk among five different species of free-flying, native butterflies while learning about their life-stages and the importance that pollination plays in nature.

The Butterfly is a seasonal exhibit which is active from June through to September, closing around the time that Monarch butterflies participate in their annual migration to Mexico. In addition to the Butterfly Garden, there will be 13 garden beds scattered throughout the area which will provide good habitats for pollinator species.

Topeka Zoo announces death of 9-year-old giraffe

“Over the past few years our guests expressed a desire for the Butterfly Garden to return,” said Director of Zoo Operations, Fawn Moser. “While Saving Sharks was a jaw-some experience in 2019 and 2020, we are pleased to bring back the butterflies and share our passion for preserving native pollinator species.”

Guests can enjoy the Butterfly Garden and other animals with extended summer hours this year. Beginning on Thursday, June 2, the Topeka Zoo will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday during June and July. These new extended hours will give people a chance to check out other cool exhibits such as Dinosaurs Alice! before it leaves the zoo on June 30.

Tickets will remain at the same price and can be bought online or at the gate. Go to the Topeka Zoo’s website here for more information.

