TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. Spring Street closed in Mishawaka

GOSHEN, Ind. – The City of Goshen released a list of 2022 road construction plans, asking drivers to be mindful of crews at work as they travel this summer. Work begins on three railroad crossings and one stretch of road on June 6. A full list of plans can...
Changes are coming to the downtown Elkhart railroad interchange. The interchange will be moved with a $5.2 million project that was announced on Thursday. The Elkhart Truth reports that the Elkhart and Western Railroad is looking to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and move the interchange track to an industrial area on the city’s west side. The new site is between SR 19 and Jay Dee St. which.
Projects from multiple entities will make for a busy road construction season this summer, and the City of Goshen asks for patience and calm from commuters as some thoroughfares are closed for work to get done. The City, along with state and private entities, have various projects in the works...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel. Those days now appear to be numbered. Plans filed with the city this week call for the hotel to be converted into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units. Those plans also call for the construction of a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site that lies along the riverfront.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire. The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northeast of Plymouth. Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured on Friday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and landed in a creek along Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Christiana Creek. According to the investigation, the...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Community Water Council held a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss ongoing lead contamination. The citizens of Benton Harbor have already filed a class-action lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming inaction on the state’s part to protect people from lead exposure.
Last Updated on June 3, 2022 by Logansport Fire Department. On Wednesday June 1, 2022 at around 5:38 p.m., Logansport Fire Department was dispatched to 300 Cass Plaza Dr for a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a single apartment with room and contents on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the apartment of origin.
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County police are investigating a “shots fired” incident in Niles Township. Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Bluff Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, police found three bullet holes in the exterior of the...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Huge flames and thick black smoke shot into the air after two semis caught fire on Interstate 94. Head-on school bus crash: Five injured in Allegan County. The fires forced authorities to close both eastbound lanes of I-94 around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. All lanes reopened...
With all seven bids for the demolition of the former Arnolt Corp. building reviewed since the last Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the lowest was accepted by the Board Friday. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said city engineer Aaron Ott reviewed the bids and...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans of fishing descended upon Elkhart on Saturday for the Elkhart Family Fish Fest. The event coincided with the state’s free fishing weekend, when fishing licenses aren’t required. The festival featured a team-oriented fishing derby. With the Elkhart and St. Joseph Rivers flowing through...
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart IN 46516. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Marshall County. 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Record Show, which was scheduled to occur on June 12, has been cancelled, according to the show organizers. The cancellation stems from double-booking of the shows intended location; The Ramada Hotel in South Bend. Show organizer, Jeremy Bonfiglio that they were not informed...
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
