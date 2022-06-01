PlantMasters of Suttons Bay: Tradition Continues with Iconic Giant Hanging Basket

They began as D & E VanThomme Greenhouses in the Detroit area in 1940. Over time, the VanThomme brothers spread, and PlantMasters was born in 1989. If you stop by today, you are sure to talk to their 3rd, 4th and 5th generation PlantMasters.

For just as long, they have been hanging a giant hanging basket at the sign by the road. It’s eight feet around, contains about 200 petunias and grows to be quite large.

“We’ll see people taking pictures under the basket,” said PlantMasters of Suttons Bay’s Rachel VanThomme. “They’ll have like a Wisconsin license plate or an Illinois license plate and it’s always really exciting to hear people say that ‘well, we had to come up north just to get a picture by your hanging basket.'”

