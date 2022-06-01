ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

Grab Your Kilt for the St. Ignace Highlander Games

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago

Grab your kilt, and wear your tartan proudly at the St. Ignace Highlander Games!

We talked with Lora Brown, Executive Director of the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau about all of the fun in store.

The fun kicks off June 11th at the Coast Guard Park.

The event is a partnership with the Michigan Highlanders and will include traditional Scottish Highland games, including Caber Toss, Hammer, Sheaf, and Stone Games.

You can also check out live music, a beer tent, food trucks and more.

Tickets are available at the gate, $5 for adults and kids under 10 are free.

