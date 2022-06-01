ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Police ID woman, two daughters slain in western Michigan

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself. Police said...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

manisteenews.com

Man arraigned in death of Big Rapids woman found on White Pine Trail

BIG RAPIDS — Police have released the identity of a 23-year-old man suspected in the death of a Big Rapids woman found along White Pine Trail early Friday. Daykota Dallas Handrich, 23, was arraigned on June 4, in Mecosta County's 77th District Court on a charge of non-negligent manslaughter/voluntary homicide and is being held without bond.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Sanford man accused of neglect, woman later dies

A 50-year-old Sanford man is out on a $10,000 bond after being accused of neglecting a vulnerable adult who died. David Willett was arraigned Thursday in Midland’s 75th District Court by Magistrate Gerald Ladwig on the charge following his arrest by Michigan State Police. Willett was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
SANFORD, MI
manisteenews.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found on White Pine Trail in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — Police have identified a body found dead along White Pine Trail as 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Godfrey, of Big Rapids. According to a news release, officers patrolling White Pine Trail discovered Godfrey's body near Colburn Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 3. Through the investigation, police identified...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Two Indiana men bound to Circuit Court on drug, firearm charges

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for June 4: Four found guilty in theft of brass, copper parts from Filer Fibre Company

A light turnout came to the Manistee High School Auditorium last night to take part in the Manistee Matters public forum which was hosted by TV 9 &10. The purpose of the forum was to gain an understanding of Manistee and the type of problems it is facing. This is the second time the television station has attempted this type of forum as they held an earlier one two month ago.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Remembering a quiet leader and talented pressman

I fear that the United States is, one by one, losing the one thing that really defines those whom journalist and author Tom Brokaw called the "Greatest Generation" of Americans. That there is nothing in this "thing" that malcontents can cry about on television, we will be diminished slowly, without...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Business Matters: My Boy Chris’s Disc Golf Shop is a one-stop shop for disc golf supplies

Christopher DeRosier, 36, owns My Boy Chris’s Disc Golf Shop located in Eastman Place Plaza, Suite 171 on Eastman Avenue in Midland. He sells new and used disc golf discs, carry bags, carts, baskets, minis and accessories. DeRosier also works as a cook in M’s Café, which is located in Eastman Plaza. DeRosier is a graduate of Bay City John Glenn High School. He earned a culinarian certificate at the Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach. He’s now in the electrician program at Delta College. His fiancée is Aeriel Bickham. DeRosier has a boy and two girls, Aiden, Marvel and Koriann. They have a fourth child on the way.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — June 3, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. The Greater Midland Dow RunWalk is set to begin 7:30 a.m. at Greater Midland Community Center....
manisteenews.com

U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to undergo repairs again

MANISTEE — Starting Monday, repairs are scheduled to be made to the deck of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be finished by Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Abstract art quilts, fabric collages featured in Ludington exhibit

LUDINGTON — Abstract art quilts and fabric collages are on display this month during a Ludington Area Center for the Arts exhibit. The arts center is hosting "The Art of Fabric & Thread" exhibit by textile artists Chuck and Karen de la Durantaye at the art center’s main gallery throughout June.
LUDINGTON, MI
manisteenews.com

Road construction to cause closure on 12th Street

MANISTEE — A 60-day road construction project is slated for 12th Street in Manistee beginning Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, 12th Street will be closed to all traffic between Oak Street and Elm Street as the road, curbs and sidewalk undergo reconstruction. Anyone accessing Manistee Middle High School will need to enter via Tamarack Street.
MANISTEE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for June 3: Manistee Catholic Central 'Jake' Ciccone golf tournament honors late coach

This past weekend saw 128 golfers compete in the 15th annual Manistee Catholic Central “Jake” Ciccone golf tournament at the Manistee Golf and Country Club. The local school’s athletic department will receive in excess of $3,000 from this annual outing in the memory of the late Jake Ciccone, the prominent and successful football coach here in the 1970s at MCC.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Photos: Check out May's News Advocate throwbacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a look at Manistee County back in time through the decades with this collection of May's Looking Back photos. Each edition of the News Advocate features the Looking Back section — which takes a look back at what...
manisteenews.com

Midland neighborhood plagued by water main breaks

MIDLAND — Rachel Owens left her house one recent morning to find her street flooded – water was gushing like a geyser from the street corner. Owens called the police and was told that city officials were aware of the issue. City administrators certainly are aware of the...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

