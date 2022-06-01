Police ID woman, two daughters slain in western Michigan

A light turnout came to the Manistee High School Auditorium last night to take part in the Manistee Matters public forum which was hosted by TV 9 &10. The purpose of the forum was to gain an understanding of Manistee and the type of problems it is facing. This is the second time the television station has attempted this type of forum as they held an earlier one two month ago.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO