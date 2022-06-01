Police ID woman, two daughters slain in western Michigan

Christopher DeRosier, 36, owns My Boy Chris’s Disc Golf Shop located in Eastman Place Plaza, Suite 171 on Eastman Avenue in Midland. He sells new and used disc golf discs, carry bags, carts, baskets, minis and accessories. DeRosier also works as a cook in M’s Café, which is located in Eastman Plaza. DeRosier is a graduate of Bay City John Glenn High School. He earned a culinarian certificate at the Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach. He’s now in the electrician program at Delta College. His fiancée is Aeriel Bickham. DeRosier has a boy and two girls, Aiden, Marvel and Koriann. They have a fourth child on the way.
