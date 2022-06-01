New AP Stylebook offers chapter on inclusive storytelling

Story at a glance

The new guidance includes using they, them, their pronouns as much as possible to accurately describe someone who uses those pronouns to describe themself.

Other updates include capitalizing the word Deaf when referring to the “Deaf culture” or “Deaf community.”

New guidance on critical race theory recommends explaining the term when used and to not use the CRT acronym when later referencing the concept.

The newest edition of The Associated Press Stylebook includes new information on inclusive storytelling as well as dozens of new or revised disability-related terms and expanded guidance on the use of they, them and their pronouns.

The editing reference guide widely used in newsrooms now offers a new chapter solely focused on inclusive reporting and editing. The chapter offers new updates on how journalists should cover and refer to disabilities, race, gender and sexual orientation.

“The new inclusive storytelling chapter emphasizes the importance of inclusive reporting and editing in ensuring accuracy and fairness, and offers guidance to recognize and overcome unconscious biases; use thoughtful and precise language; reach beyond usual sources and story ideas; include necessary context and background; avoid tokenism; and make content accessible,” The Associated Press said in a news release.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The new guidance includes using they, them, their pronouns as much as possible to accurately describe someone who uses those pronouns to describe themself. The Stylebook also advises to use a transgender person’s previous name only if required to understand the news or if requested by the person.

Other updates include capitalizing the word Deaf when referring to the “Deaf culture” or “Deaf community.”

New guidance on critical race theory recommends explaining the term when used and to not use the CRT acronym when later referencing the concept.

Other changes include expanded guidance on the use of migration and immigration and an explanation of the terms migrant versus immigrant.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

LIA THOMAS: ‘TRANS WOMEN ARE NOT A THREAT TO WOMEN’S SPORTS’