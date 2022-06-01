ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Grand jury returns 25-count indictment against Buffalo shooting suspect

By Asher Notheis
 3 days ago

A grand jury in Erie County, New York, returned an indictment with more than two dozen charges against the person accused of killing 10 people in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.

Payton Gendron, 18, faces a charge of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree, 10 counts of murder in the first degree, 10 counts of murder in the second degree as a hate crime, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony, according to court documents reported by WIVB 4.

The charges will be announced during Gendron's court arraignment, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, according to ABC News.

Gendron, who is white, is accused of shooting 13 people, 11 of whom were black, at the Buffalo supermarket on May 14 in what officials are calling a racially motivated attack. He allegedly arrived at the store heavily armed with tactical gear and livestreamed a portion of the shooting, which ended with Gendron surrendering to law enforcement outside the store. Ten people were killed and three were wounded.

A grand jury first indicted Gendron on May 19, and he has remained in custody since then as he has awaited his next court appearance. His first appearance in court on May 14 was held after the shooting. Gendron was charged with one count of murder, and he pleaded not guilty.

