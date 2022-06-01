'She should get jail time': Social media reacts to Johnny Depp win

Social media w as quick to respond to the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

The jury found Heard defamed Depp and ordered her to pay damages amounting to $15 million.

"To be honest $15 million is not nearly enough punishment. Amber Heard's false accusations caused Johnny to lose out so many roles, worth way more than that," one user tweeted. "Not to mention he was a social Pariah for 6 years, while being the victim of domestic violence. She should get jail time."

"Believe all women ... except Amber Heard. $15,000,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to Depp, and perhaps a case that could end the effective rabid [feminist] notion that all men are guilty before being proven innocent that we've seen as of late," Donald Trump Jr. posted. "She's just that terrible!"



"Amber Heard had more evidence than 99.999% of domestic abuse survivors have to support her claims of abuse and a jury still found her guilty of defamation," one journalist commented. "Meanwhile, the person she accused could not be bothered to even show up to court. We hate women so much in this country."



"Doesn't the [the Washington Post ] hold some responsibility for publishing the Amber Heard garbage?" Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted.



"Johnny Depp is a Pirate. And a Good Man. You are a bitch, Amber," one user tweeted.



"Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against Amber Heard is a reminder that women CAN be abusers too," another user tweeted. "The era of 'believe women no matter what' should rightly be put in the dustbin after this verdict."



"Amber Heard made her bed, now she can shit in it," according to one user.