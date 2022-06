Also on that day, much closer to home, Rio Rancho police arrested a student found with a gun at Cleveland High School. Rio Rancho police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy had previously said the student was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center but on Thursday declined to comment on the case. “Due to the case being referred to (Juvenile Probation-Parole Office), under children’s code, I am unable to provide you with any further information,” she said in an email.

1 DAY AGO