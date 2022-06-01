Freeport Restaurant purchased by Red Letter Hospitality

A well-known North East restaurant will be getting a new lease on life with new owners.

Red Letter Hospitality announced that they have acquired the Freeport Restaurant.

The iconic business has been a big part of the North East community for the past 45 years. In January 2022, the former owners made the decision to retire and close the restaurant.

As of now, there is no timeline for reopening the restaurant.

Billy Lewis, the owner of Red Letter, said he began going to the Freeport Restaurant with his grandparents in the 1970s.

“This is so special for me. I’ve been a loyal customer since I was a kid, my children grew up on Freeport breakfasts and sausage dinners and my parents have had a standing Saturday morning breakfast date with friends there for decades. Our entire family is excited about this opportunity.” Billy Lewis, Owner of Red Letter Hospitality.

“The Holdsworth family did a fantastic job just make it a family-friendly restaurant, a town favorite. So, when this opportunity presented itself it was something we just couldn’t pass up,” said Anne Lewis, Red Letter Hospitality.

Red Letter also runs the Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East, Molly Brannigan’s in downtown Erie and the Cork 1794 in Millcreek.

