Hochul announces regional revitalization partnership for Buffalo, Niagara Falls & Rochester

The full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will once again bring the joy of music to communities in Western New York this summer. The 2022 summer season, sponsored by West Herr and Moog, will feature free concerts in parks and plazas throughout the Buffalo-Niagara Region, along with several other musical events, including the annual Independence Night celebration with the Buffalo Bisons, a rollicking night at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor with “The Music of The Tragically Hip” performed by The Strictly Hip, an evening of wizarding magic at Artpark as the BPO performs the score of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” live to film, and a closing concert in the picturesque, historic setting of Old Fort Niagara as the orchestra performs symphonic favorites against the setting sun.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO