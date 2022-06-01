ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Hochul announces regional revitalization partnership for Buffalo, Niagara Falls & Rochester

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs follow-up to 2023 budget announcement, state will partner with private funders and municipal governments to invest in economically distressed locations in each city. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday released details for the regional revitalization partnership, a multiyear collaborative initiative between New York's Empire State Development, local municipalities and private philanthropic...

SBA and SCORE Buffalo Niagara to present 25th annual Straight Talk Conference

The U.S. Small Business Administration Buffalo District Office and the SCORE Buffalo Niagara Chapter will host Straight Talk 2022 on Saturday, June 18, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This is the 25th presentation of this program, which has attracted thousands of participants from Western New York over the years.
BUFFALO, NY
LISC Western New York deploys $500,000 in grants to east Buffalo small businesses to help stabilize, heal & rebuild

Community development nonprofit deploying $15,000+ ‘groundswell grants’ to 30+ Black-owned and -led small businesses. In the wake of the east Buffalo shooting, local community development nonprofit LISC Western New York is deploying what it is calling “groundswell grants” to dozens of Black-owned and Black-led nonprofits and small businesses in the community.
BUFFALO, NY
43North's 8th startup competition in search for 5 companies to receive increased prize of $1 million

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced applications are being accepted for the eighth year of 43North, the state-funded accelerator that invests $5 million annually to attract world-class entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in Buffalo. This year, 43North is changing its terms by offering companies the chance to receive an even larger individual award than in previous years. 43North will select five seed-stage startups to receive an investment of $1 million each. The winners will join 43North's accelerator program, which has a proven track record of picking and elevating high-growth winners.
BUFFALO, NY
BPO's summer season brings live music to communities throughout Buffalo-Niagara

The full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will once again bring the joy of music to communities in Western New York this summer. The 2022 summer season, sponsored by West Herr and Moog, will feature free concerts in parks and plazas throughout the Buffalo-Niagara Region, along with several other musical events, including the annual Independence Night celebration with the Buffalo Bisons, a rollicking night at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor with “The Music of The Tragically Hip” performed by The Strictly Hip, an evening of wizarding magic at Artpark as the BPO performs the score of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” live to film, and a closing concert in the picturesque, historic setting of Old Fort Niagara as the orchestra performs symphonic favorites against the setting sun.
BUFFALO, NY
Artpark: 12th annual Fairy House Festival is July 9

The Artpark Fairy House Festival will return from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Tickets are $12 and available at the Artpark box office (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston), and ticketmaster.com. Now in its 12th year, the Artpark Fairy House Festival has evolved from an art walk of miniature...
LEWISTON, NY
Griffon begins new chapter on Water Street

Lewiston’s waterfront Griffon location opens to public. It’s a thought experiment made real, 17 years in the making. Ken Scibetta and Ed Webster met each other while on staff at Water Street Landing. Over a short period of time, Scibetta found himself serving as the restaurant’s general manager. Webster was bar manager.
LEWISTON, NY
AMR partners with UBMD Emergency Medicine, UB to implement innovative mobile-emergency physician response program

A network of emergency medical physicians will now be available to respond to emergency medical calls throughout Erie and Niagara counties. American Medical Response (AMR) Western New York on Thursday announced it has partnered with UBMD Emergency Medicine to implement a “highly innovative program” that will provide residents with a network of emergency medical physicians who are available to respond to high-severity 911 calls and mass-casualty incidents.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo History Museum celebrates return of art auction

The Buffalo History Museum will host the 21st annual “Paint The Town” from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. “Paint the Town” brings regional artists, art collectors, and passionate museum supporters together to raise funds for the museum through live and silent auctions featuring local art. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Explore & More offers 'pay what you wish' every Saturday in June

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is offering “pay what you wish” admission, every Saturday in June, for everyone!. CEO Michelle Urbanczyk said, "We need play now more than ever, that's why we decided to launch the ‘pay what you wish’ admission in June, as a way for our community to leverage the power of play. We hope families will spend an afternoon here, have a laugh, and leave with a smile."
BUFFALO, NY
Youngstown fire displaces residents

This past Monday evening, a fire disrupted a quiet Memorial Day in the Village of Youngstown. According to reports by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the NCSO Communications Center received a 911 call at 7:38 p.m., reporting a residential structure fire at 420 Main St. Officials with the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. confirmed a working structure fire with flames visible through the windows and roof of the two-story apartment building. A call for assistance soon followed.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
