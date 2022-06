Humans need a cup of oxygen per minute to survive. This is because oxygen in the blood helps with energy production. In healthy individuals, oxygen is available in abundance. However, some illnesses (such as COVID-19) and acute lung trauma can cause lung damage that can compromise oxygen delivery. In turn, this can cause patients to get hypoxemia – where less oxygen makes it to the bloodstream. Even a few minutes of oxygen deprivation at the tissue level – hypoxia – can cause previously healthy people to become neurologically impacted for life.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO