ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quanah, TX

Public art project in Quanah honors last Comanche chief

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsCyQ_0fxNhp0G00

QUANAH ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A mural honoring the Last Comanche Chief, Quanah Parker, will be unveiled this June in downtown Quanah.

The project, administered by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture , pays tribute to the role of Parker in the city’s founding.

A respected Comanche leader, Quanah Parker is often described as having lived between two worlds. He fought against white expansion in the area in the 1870s and later worked to preserve the Comanche legacy
and culture in a rapidly changing America.

Inaugural Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture ACE Awards accepting nominations

A nomadic hunter, leader of the Quahada, cattle rancher and friend of American presidents, Chief Parker maintained close ties to the City of Quanah.

He was an early investor in the Quanah, Acme and Pacific Railway, established in 1902 as a stop on the Fort Worth and Denver Railway.

“We are honored to facilitate the creation of this mural in downtown Quanah,” said Ann Arnold-Ogden, executive director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. “The piece will be a tribute to Comanche
history, culture, and art. This artwork will help tell the community’s story and celebrate the continued contributions and resilience of the Comanche Nation.”

Renowned Comanche Artist Quanah Parker Burgess designed the mural. Burgess is the great-great-grandson of Chief Parker and a 4th generation artist.

“As an artist, it is a great honor to utilize art as a teaching opportunity,” Burgess said. “This mural, to me, represents not only the legacy of my Comanche people but also the heritage we share with the City of Quanah.”

More than 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Hardeman County

The Quanah Economic Development Corporation (EDC) commissioned the mural as part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown area and attract new investment to the city.

“We have seen what art can do to engage citizens, promote heritage and tourism, and beautify downtowns through the previous work of The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture in our region,” said David Sparkman, President of the Quanah EDC. “As our board continues to attract investment and visitors to our community, we are excited to work with the organization to create a mural that captures our history and sets the tone for future development.”

The mural will be located at 305 Hwy 6 in downtown Quanah. A dedication ceremony will be held Saturday, June 11, at noon as part of the Quanah Parker Medicine Mound Gathering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

After Hours Artwalk kicks off June in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls came alive Thursday night for its monthly celebration of art. Residents gathered to take a relaxing stroll and explore art studios, galleries, restaurants and shops. As we head into the summer months, this is a great way to get out and support local artists and musicians who are […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

9th St. water tower replacement project moves forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The bid process for the Ninth Street Elevated Tank Replacement Project will soon begin, bringing the project closer to becoming a reality. Contractors attended a pre-bid meeting on May 31 to learn more about the project, which will demolish the current 500,000-gallon steel elevated water storage tank and construct a new, 1,500,000-gallon composite elevated tank. The project is projected to cost around $4,825,000. Other associated projects, including level control and yard piping projects, are also beginning to take shape.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Lawton, Fort Sill ‘Freedom Festival’ Returns in 2022!

The 2022 Lawton, Fort Sill 'Freedom Festival' has been announced! This year it will be a 2 day Independence Day bash at Elmer Thomas Park 501 N.W. Ferris Ave. on Friday, July 1st and Saturday, July 2nd (04-01-22 & 04-02-22). It's going to be an all-American, red, white, and blue, star-spangled good time guaranteed!
LAWTON, OK
travelawaits.com

8 Things You’ll Love In The Small Texas Town Known For Its Crazy Water

Two years ago, my daughter reached out to a mineral water company called “Crazy Water” to be a local sponsor for our Southern Travelers Explore Conference. The water tasted excellent — refreshing, smooth, with no aftertaste or heaviness like you might find in some mineral waters — and had a catchy name, but I didn’t go further than drinking it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Parker, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Comanche, TX
City
Quanah, TX
Texoma's Homepage

“The Falls” Man-made waterfall to celebrate 35 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than three decades ago, a small committee had a big dream to bring something to Wichita Falls that would attract visitors passing through town. Then, after major fundraising efforts, the man-made waterfall off Central Freeway became reality, 35-years ago this Sunday, June 5. According to original committee members, it took […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
chickashatoday.com

Twisterfest to host 40+ bands

Curtis Hart has been hosting famous Rock and Roll “Hall of Fame” groups and world-renowned artists since 1992 at his Muscle Car Ranch on the south edge of Chickasha. Many of these artists have said Muscle Car Ranch is the coolest Americana venue in the nation. This year the music festival will fall on June 10, 11 and 12 with a wide array of cool musicians taking the stage each night.
CHICKASHA, OK
texomashomepage.com

The Food Truck Championship of Texas

On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in the downtown square in Graham, TX with Casyn Smith from the convention and visitor’s bureau in Graham. This will be the site of The Food Truck Championship of Texas. Starting at 5:00, June 3rd, their Shop Local Late initiative begins. Many shops around the downtown square are going to be open until 8:00. They will be serving beverages and food and may even have some discounts for you. There will also be 13 food trucks on the square.
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

7th Annual Food Truck Championship draws crowd

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For any food lovers, the festival of food trucks is the perfect event for anyone wanting to try something new. “We served pulled pork, different flavors of pulled pork. We have a coffee pork, orange juice pork, tequila pork, rosemary pork, our biggest seller is our Cowboy mac & cheese. We have […]
GRAHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Comanche History#Kfdx#American#The Quanah Acme#The Comanche Nation
Texoma's Homepage

Allred Prison Unit holds hiring event in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A major department of corrections hiring event has made its way to Wichita Falls. The Allred Prison Unit held a hiring event Friday looking for correctional officers. If hired, you’ll be eligible for a number of benefits, including sick and vacation leave, paid holidays, retirement, life and health insurance and dental […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan hosts area-wide job fair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County residents were given a chance to meet with employers from across the area in a job fair this morning. The event was held in the Simmons Center, and directly connected job-seekers with prospective employers. Several businesses participated in the event, including Haliburton Manufacturing, Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

CHC at Vernon College hosts ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although it opened up almost two years ago, the Community Healthcare Center’s Vernon College Clinic wasn’t able to have that ribbon-cutting until Friday, June 3. One upside to waiting for the ribbon-cutting was they were able to show off examples of the difference this clinic is making already. “This clinic is […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?. That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Hospitals in southwest Oklahoma talk security protocols

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While that tragic shooting might be a few hours away from us, it’s hitting close to home for hospitals here in southwest Oklahoma and bringing security to the front of everyone’s minds. Comanche County Memorial Hospital has never been the target of an active...
LAWTON, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday with a mysterious box, which opened to reveal two of the sweetest kittens we’ve ever seen!. Diann explained that the sheer number of kittens currently at the shelter means that...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

The circus comes to Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- An event many have been looking forward to, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus, is now performing at the Equine Aqua Spa Center in Whitesboro. "I'm being asked all the time, 'When is the circus coming? When is the circus coming?' The circus is here!" said Equine Aqua Spa owner Ramona Caldwell.
WHITESBORO, TX
Z94

Will Lawton PD Have The Courage To Face An Active Shooter?

It's been just over a week since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, TX happened and as details continue to emerge, the overall view keeps getting muddier. One of the most critical aspects of the event is the ever-changing narrative of the timeline and how the police response transpired. Initially,...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Wilson Boy Scouts watch Billy Turner’s casket ahead of burial

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Billy Turner, a victim of the 1941 pearl harbor attack, was brought back to Oklahoma earlier this week and will be buried on Saturday and in the meantime a local group of kids are watching over his casket. Turner will be the first veteran buried in...
WILSON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy