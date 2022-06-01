ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Study on mental health needs in eastern New Mexico to be released

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Findings of a behavior health center feasibility study in eastern New Mexico will be presented next week in Portales. The study, conducted in Clovis, Portales, and Fort Sumner, assessed gaps in behavioral health services and gave recommendations to fill those gaps. Findings from that study will be presented to local leaders to discuss.

“There is just a strong mental health need. Unfortunately, patients are having to be transported 3-5 hours away to receive the mental health care and treatments that they need and that’s just not acceptable,” said Laura Bergroth, Initium Health.

The meeting is scheduled for June 9 at 2 p.m. at the Yam Theatre in Portales, the public is invited to attend.

